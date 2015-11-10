FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. government seeks to block United Airlines from acquiring Newark slots
#Market News
November 10, 2015

U.S. government seeks to block United Airlines from acquiring Newark slots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has sued to stop United Airlines from acquiring 24 takeoff and landing slots at Newark Liberty International Airport from Delta Airlines, it said on Tuesday.

“A slot is essentially a license to compete at Newark,” said Assistant Attorney General Bill Baer in a statement. “United already holds most of them, and as a result, competition at Newark is in critically short supply.”

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for New Jersey in Newark, alleges that the acquisition would lead to higher fares and fewer choices for travelers.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

