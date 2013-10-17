Just Retirement announces plans for London IPO

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British life assurer Just Retirement on Thursday announced plans to raise about 300 million pounds ($478 million) in a float on the London Stock Exchange.

Just Retirement said the offering would also include the sale of shares by its principal shareholder Avallux S.A., which is wholly owned by buyout firm Permira, and members of its management team.

“This IPO enables Just Retirement to capitalise on the expected continued strong growth in new business, strengthens our regulatory and economic capital ratios and better positions us to accommodate future regulatory changes,” said Rodney Cook, Just Retirement’s Chief Executive.