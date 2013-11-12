FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Just Retirement prices London listing at 225 pence per share
November 12, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Just Retirement prices London listing at 225 pence per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s Just Retirement priced its London listing at 225 pence per share on Tuesday, valuing the private-equity backed company at 1.1 billion pounds ($1.76 billion).

Just Retirement, majority owned by Permira, had originally offered its shares at between 200 pence and 250 pence each, sources told Reuters last month.

The company and its selling shareholders raised a combined 343.2 million pounds from the sale of a 30.5 percent stake, prior to an overallotment option which could see the size of the offer increased by 15 percent if there is strong demand.

It is due to make its market debut at 0800 GMT.

