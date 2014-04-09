FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Deflation
April 9, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Just Retirement warns on full-year sales target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Insurer Just Retirement Group Plc said it no longer expects sales to grow 7 percent for the full year, given the uncertainty in individually underwritten annuities after the budget.

British Finance Minister George Osborne’s new budget last month relaxed rules that have traditionally forced pensioners to buy annuities at retirement.

Just Retirement, whose annuities, mortgages and advice on pensions mainly go to retirees with health issues such as obesity, said it would provide a further update on May 12, along with its third-quarter results. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

