BRIEF-Just Retirement says hit by UK Budget reforms

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Just Retirement Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit rose 19 percent to 92.8 million stg

* Final dividend 2.2 penceper share

* Ifrs operating profit £80m, up 2%; underlying operating profit before tax of £97m, 3% lower than fy13

* Defined benefit, de-risking successes and strong lifetime mortgage volumes offset weak individual annuity sales post-budget

* Since budget, operating conditions have become much tougher, with iua sales at slightly below half pre-budget levels.