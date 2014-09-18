FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Just Retirement says hit by UK Budget reforms
September 18, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Just Retirement says hit by UK Budget reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Just Retirement Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit rose 19 percent to 92.8 million stg

* Final dividend 2.2 penceper share

* Ifrs operating profit £80m, up 2%; underlying operating profit before tax of £97m, 3% lower than fy13

* Defined benefit, de-risking successes and strong lifetime mortgage volumes offset weak individual annuity sales post-budget

* Since budget, operating conditions have become much tougher, with iua sales at slightly below half pre-budget levels. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

