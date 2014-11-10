BRIEF-UK pension reform hits Just Retirement annuity sales

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Just Retirement Group Plc

* Q1 individual annuity sales fell 59 pct to 129.3 million stg

* Total sales for quarter 42% lower than q1 13/14

* Db sales of £25m (q1 13/14 £3.2m) were recognised during quarter

* This excludes £75m scheme announced on 14th october

* Including this scheme would have resulted in a fall in q1 14/15 total annuities of just 26%

* We are today announcing a further db sale of £76m which completes later this week

* IUA sales down 59% compared to a strong q1 13/14 comparative quarter

* Lifetime mortgage advances of £81m, down 23% on q1 13/14

* Full financial year sales expectations remain intact