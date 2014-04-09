FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Just Retirement completes major defined benefit de-risking transaction
#Financials
April 9, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Just Retirement completes major defined benefit de-risking transaction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Just retirement group plc -

* Just retirement Group new business update - major defined benefit de-risking transaction

* Announce that its underwritten defined benefits de-risking division has completed contracts on a significant transaction

* Believe deal is largest of its kind and represents 36.5 mln stg of single premium income for group

* Has either completed or expects to complete number of other smaller transactions, such that it now expects its total premium income from defined benefits de-risking in financial year to 30th June 2014 to be at least 80 mln stg

* Current trading suggests that budget has had a material effect on individually underwritten annuity (IUA) volumes

* CEO: Given high degree of uncertainty in near term iua outlook, 7 pct growth in full year sales that we flagged at interims is no longer appropriate

* Transaction included both a process for verification of medical underwriting results and a price hedging strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
