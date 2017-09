BRIEF-Jutlander Bank 9M net interest income up to DKK 368.6 million

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Jutlander Bank A/S

* 9M net interest income 368.6 million Danish crowns versus 223.3 million crowns

* 9M loan losses 175.6 million crowns versus 125.1 million crowns

* 9M net profit 103.0 million crowns versus 8.6 million crowns

* Sees 2014 primary earnings at 250-265 million crowns after merger costs of 30-35 million crowns

* Sees 2014 primary earnings at 250-265 million crowns after merger costs of 30-35 million crowns

* Previous 2014 primary earnings outlook was at 230-250 million crowns