Aug 18 (Reuters) - Jutlander Bank A/S : * H1 net income DKK 88.1 million versus DKK 4.2 million * H1 net interest income DKK 298.1 million versus DKK 204.1 million * H1 loan losses DKK 108.3 million versus DKK 80.8 million * Still sees 2014 primary earnings of between DKK 230-250 million after

expected merger costs of DKK 30-35 million