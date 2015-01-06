FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Juventus FC agrees with Napoli for disposal of Manolo Gabbiadini sharing agreement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 6, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Juventus FC agrees with Napoli for disposal of Manolo Gabbiadini sharing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6(Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* Said on Monday that it has finalised an agreement with S.S.C. Napoli SpA for the disposal of its portion of the sharing agreement concerning the registration rights to player Manolo Gabbiadini for a consideration of 6.25 million euros ($7.47 million) to be paid in four years

* The operation has a positive impact of about 2 million euros, including the capital gain of 0.5 million euros generated by the disposal of the first part of the registration rights of the player

$1 = 0.8362 euros Gdynia Newsroom

