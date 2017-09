MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Juventus Football Club said on Wednesday it had agreed with Italian soccer club Torino to terminate, in favour of Torino, the current player sharing deal for Italian striker Ciro Immobile.

Under the deal, Juventus will receive 8 million euros entirely in the next financial year, the soccer club said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by David Evans)