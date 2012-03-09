JX says to delay restart of Marifu CDU after turnaround

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s top refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said it would slightly delay the restart of the 127,000 bpd crude distillation unit at its Marifu refinery after a planned turnaround which is due to end on Friday.

It is not clear when exactly the sole unit at the Marifu plant will be restarted, a spokeswoman said. She declined to comment if the delay will last for hours or for days.

The company in January announced it would shut the CDU at its Marifu refinery in western Japan from Feb. 4 to March 9 for turnaround. (Reporting by Risa Maeda)