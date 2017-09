COPENHAGEN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Jyske Bank said on Friday it had bought 255 million crowns ($43 million) worth of shares in DLR Kredit, raising its stake in the mortgage lender to 12.61 percent.

Sydbank, another Danish bank, said in a separate statement it would spend 200 million crowns to buy shares in DLR, raising its stake to 10.23 percent.