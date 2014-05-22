FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jyske Bank forecasts H1 pretax profit of 3 bln DKK
May 22, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Jyske Bank forecasts H1 pretax profit of 3 bln DKK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 22 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Jyske Bank forecasts a pre-tax profit of around 3.0 billion Danish crowns ($549.13 million) for the first half of 2014, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

In its first quarter report in April the bank did not give any guidance for its financial results this year.

The bank said on Thursday that in connection with its merger with Danish mortgage lender BRFkredit and the alignment of accounting policies, certain assets and liabilities are and will be subject to reassessment.

Reassessment of these assets and liabilities result in expenses of a non-recurring nature in the range of 400 million to 500 million crowns at Jyske Bank, it said.

$1 = 5.4632 Danish Crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
