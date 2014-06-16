FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jyske Bank cuts 177 full-time jobs, aims for further cuts
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

Jyske Bank cuts 177 full-time jobs, aims for further cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 16 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank will cut 177 full-time jobs with the aim of eventually bringing down the number of full-time employees to approximately 4,000, Denmark’s second-biggest bank said on Monday.

The bank had 4,444 full-time employees at the end of May.

“Several jobs will be cut with immediate effect, and this will unfortunately result in the lay-off of 92 employees,” Jyske Bank said in a statement.

The rest of the cuts will come from planned retirements and internal redeployment over the next 12 months. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.