Jyske Bank Q3 profit slightly above forecast, loan impairments up
October 29, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Jyske Bank Q3 profit slightly above forecast, loan impairments up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Jyske Bank said on Wednesday it had earned pretax profits of 601 million Danish crowns ($103 million) in the third quarter of this year, slightly above expectations.

Analysts had expected a profit of 590 million Danish crowns against the 508 million it had earned a year ago.

Loan impairments, however, were higher than expected at 495 million Danish crowns against 341 million Danish crowns expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and the 232 million crowns in the same period a year ago. (1 US dollar = 5.8404 Danish crown) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

