COPENHAGEN, April 29 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank reported on Wednesday higher first-quarter pretax profit than in the first quarter a year ago despite higher loan impairments.

Jyske Bank said pretax profit rose 20 percent to 502 million Danish crowns ($73.9 million) compared to 418 million crowns a year ago, helped by a merger with mortgage provider BRFkredit.

The bank did not give any forecasts for 2015.