Jyske Bank Q3 pretax profit shoots past consensus
October 18, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

Jyske Bank Q3 pretax profit shoots past consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Denmark’s second biggest bank by market capitalisation, Jyske Bank, reported on Thursday a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter pre-tax profit and said its underlying business was sound.

Jyske Bank posted a 620 million Danish crown ($109 million) pretax profit in the third quarter, beating the 372 million crown profit seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 108 million crown result in the year-ago period.

The bank posted a 711 million crown pretax loss in the previous quarter, taking heavy impairment charges after the country’s regulator rolled out new writedown rules.

$1 = 5.6853 Danish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

