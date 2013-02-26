FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jyske Bank Q4 pretax profit just tops forecast
#Financials
February 26, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

Jyske Bank Q4 pretax profit just tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Denmark’s second biggest bank by market capitalisation, Jyske Bank, reported on Tuesday a slightly bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter pre-tax profit and said it was bracing for further tough economic conditions.

Jyske Bank posted a 440 million Danish crown ($77.93 million) pretax profit in the fourth quarter, just topping the 421 million crown profit seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 175 million crown result in the year-ago period.

$1 = 5.6464 Danish crowns Reporting by Mia Shanley


