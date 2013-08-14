Jyske Bank Q2 profit tops forecast on strong interest income

COPENHAGEN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank, Denmark’s second biggest bank by market capitalisation, posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday as interest income topped forecasts.

Jyske Bank’s pretax profit reached 641 million Danish crowns ($114 million) in the quarter from a 711 million crown loss a year ago, to come in above the 444 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Denmark’s banking sector, a fragmented landscape of many smaller players, is recovering from a burst property bubble and heavy writedowns on loans to struggling farmers.

Jyske’s loan impairment charges and provisions for guarantees totalled 385 million crowns, sharply below a year-ago 925 million though above the 272 million seen by analysts.