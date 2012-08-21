FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jyske Bank says its business improved in July
August 21, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

Jyske Bank says its business improved in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Denmark’s second biggest bank by market capitalisation, Jyske Bank, said on Tuesday its business improved in July and posted a small profit for the first seven months of the year after a loss in the first half.

Jyske Bank said in July that stricter rules on loan impairments hit first-half pretax results by about 900 million Danish crowns ($148.07 million), knocking it into the red for the period.

It said on Tuesday it recorded a pretax profit of 42 million crowns for the seven months to end July.

“The profit for July emphasises that the underlying development of Jyske Bank is improving,” Chief Executive Anders Dam said in a statement.

$1 = 6.0332 Danish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
