Jyske Bank Q3 profit fell less than expected
October 30, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

Jyske Bank Q3 profit fell less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank, Denmark’s second biggest bank by market capitalisation, reported a smaller-than-expected fall in third quarter pretax profit as loan impairments were lower than analysts anticipated.

Pretax profit fell to 508 million Danish crowns ($93.78 million) in the quarter, down from 620 million a year earlier and but above a forecast for 459 million in a Reuters poll .

Loan impairments fell to 231 million crowns from 235 million in the year-ago quarter and below an average forecast of 288 million crowns in the poll. ($1 = 5.4169 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Cowell)

