Jyske Bank places stock at 180 per share
#Financials
March 1, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 6 years ago

Jyske Bank places stock at 180 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 1 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Jyske Bank has carried out an offering of 6.48 million new shares in a private placement at 180 crowns per share, raising about 1.17 billion Danish crowns ($210.52 million), the bank said on Thursday.

Jyske Bank announced the offering, which corresponded to about 9.99 percent of the current registered share capital, on Wednesday.

Handelsbanken Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan Securities were joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering, Jyske Bank said. ($1 = 5.5577 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)

