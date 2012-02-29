Jyske Bank offers stock, aims to raise 1.3 bln DKK

COPENHAGEN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Jyske Bank offered investors up to 6.48 million new shares on Wednesday in a private placement expected to raise about 1.3 billion crowns ($233.91 million) and give the bank greater flexibility to grow.

The offering, which corresponds to about 9.99 percent of Jyske Bank’s current registered share capital, will be carried out through an accelerated bookbuild targetting international institutional investors, Jyske Bank A/S said in a statement.

“The net proceeds from the capital increase will strengthen Jyske Bank’s capital base, allowing Jyske Bank flexibility in relation to organic growth as well as acquisitions of additional activities in a changing regulatory environment,” it said.

Handelsbanken Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan Securities are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering, Jyske Bank said. ($1 = 5.5577 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)