FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jyske Bank offers stock, aims to raise 1.3 bln DKK
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 6 years

Jyske Bank offers stock, aims to raise 1.3 bln DKK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Jyske Bank offered investors up to 6.48 million new shares on Wednesday in a private placement expected to raise about 1.3 billion crowns ($233.91 million) and give the bank greater flexibility to grow.

The offering, which corresponds to about 9.99 percent of Jyske Bank’s current registered share capital, will be carried out through an accelerated bookbuild targetting international institutional investors, Jyske Bank A/S said in a statement.

“The net proceeds from the capital increase will strengthen Jyske Bank’s capital base, allowing Jyske Bank flexibility in relation to organic growth as well as acquisitions of additional activities in a changing regulatory environment,” it said.

Handelsbanken Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan Securities are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering, Jyske Bank said. ($1 = 5.5577 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.