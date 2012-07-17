Jyske Bank expects positive 2012 result -CFO

COPENHAGEN, July 17 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Jyske Bank expects a positive result for the full year 2012 despite posting a first-half pretax loss due to loan writedowns, the group’s chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

“We still believe that we can deliver a solid, positive return for 2012,” Chief Financial Officer Birger Krogh Nielsen told Reuters after Jyske Bank issued preliminary first-half results showing a pretax loss of 209 million Danish crowns ($34.39 million) hit by loan impairments.

“We certainly expect a positive result for the full year, including the effect (of the writedowns),” Nielsen said.

Jyske Bank said that new, stricter rules on loan impairment charges and provisions for guarantees led it to take writedowns of 900 million crowns for the first half of 2012.

Nielsen said most of writedown was due to exposure through the group’s property loan portfolio. ($1 = 6.0780 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)