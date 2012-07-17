FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jyske Bank flags H1 pretax loss due to impairments
July 17, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Jyske Bank flags H1 pretax loss due to impairments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 17 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Jyske Bank said on Tuesday that new, stricter rules on loan impairments hit first-half pretax results by about 900 million Danish crowns ($148.07 million), knocking it into the red for the period.

In a preliminary announcement of six-month results, Jyske Bank said that, including the effect of those impairments, it had a pretax loss of 209 million Danish crowns ($34.39 million) in the first half of 2012 against a profit of 318 million in the same period last year.

Official first-half results are scheduled to be released on Aug. 21, Jyske Bank said. ($1 = 6.0780 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)

