FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
Abraaj to sell Pakistan K-Electric stake to Shanghai Electric for $1.77 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2016 / 11:10 AM / in 10 months

Abraaj to sell Pakistan K-Electric stake to Shanghai Electric for $1.77 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Abraaj Group has agreed to sell its majority stake in Pakistan's K-Electric to Shanghai Electric Power Co for $1.77 billion, the emerging market-focused private equity firm said on Sunday.

Abraaj-controlled KES Power will divest the 66.4 percent stake subject to regulatory approvals being obtained.

The private equity firm first acquired its stake in 2009, but said in June 2014 that it had mandated Citigroup to evaluate options for the investment. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.