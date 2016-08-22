FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Shanghai Electric bids for stake in Pakistan's K-Electric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - China's state-backed Shanghai Electric Power said it is bidding to acquire a stake in Pakistani utility K-Electric Ltd, which has a total market value of $2.3 billion.

"Our company has embarked on preliminary work on the acquisition of a stake in K-Electric. We have not entered into any exclusive negotiations yet and the size of the stake has also not been firmed up," Shanghai Electric said in a statement on the Shanghai stock exchange on Monday.

It said it is not the only company participating in the bidding process.

Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Group has flagged its intention to sell its stake of about 66 percent in K-Electric, which supplies power to over 2.2 million customers in and around Karachi.

As of Monday, Abraaj's stake was valued at around $1.5 billion. The Pakistan government owns about 24 percent in K-Electric. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
