FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Abraaj to sell Pakistan K-Electric stake to Shanghai Electric for $1.8 bln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 30, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Abraaj to sell Pakistan K-Electric stake to Shanghai Electric for $1.8 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* SEP to buy 66.4 pct of K-Electric for $1.77 bln

* Abraaj selling after initial investment in 2009

* Part of increased Chinese investment into Pakistan (Adds details, context)

By David French

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Abraaj Group has agreed to sell its majority stake in Pakistan's K-Electric to Shanghai Electric Power Co (SEP) for $1.77 billion, the emerging market-focused private equity firm said on Sunday.

The transaction is the largest M&A deal in Pakistan in a decade, and comes at a time of heightened Chinese interest in investing in the South Asian nation as part of its "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

Abraaj-controlled KES Power will divest the 66.4 percent stake subject to regulatory approvals being obtained.

SEP was among a number of Chinese bidders, including China Southern Power Grid, which were lining up to acquire the stake, sources told Reuters in August.

Chinese companies' interest comes after China last year announced energy and infrastructure projects worth $46 billion in Pakistan, with a view to opening a trade corridor linking western China with the Arabian Sea.

K-Electric is Pakistan's biggest electricity company, supplying power to 2.5 million customers in and around Karachi, the country's biggest and wealthiest city.

The private equity firm first acquired its stake in K-Electric in 2009, but said in June 2014 that it had mandated Citigroup to evaluate options for the investment.

"SEP will leverage its own strengths as a strategic investor and further realize K-Electric's potential to provide better services to the people of Pakistan and the government of Pakistan," SEP Chairman Wang Yundan said in the statement. (Editing by Andrew Torchia and Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.