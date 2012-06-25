FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
K-REIT ups stake in office building, places new units
June 25, 2012 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

K-REIT ups stake in office building, places new units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - Singapore’s K-REIT Asia , a real estate investment trust managed by Keppel Land , said on Monday it will buy 12.39 percent of Ocean Financial Centre for S$228.4 million ($176 million), raising its stake to almost 100 percent.

K-REIT will also place 60 million new units at S$1.17 per unit to raise around S$70 million to help fund the acquisition.

Ocean Financial Centre is a large office property in Singapore’s central business district. ($1 = 1.2771 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

