Singapore's K1 Ventures jumps on privatisation bid
#Hot Stocks
June 28, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore's K1 Ventures jumps on privatisation bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore investment firm k1 Ventures Ltd jumped to their highest level since August last year after its majority shareholders offered to take the firm private in a deal valuing it around S$292 million ($228.71 million).

Within five minutes of trading, K1 shares had surged as much as 19.5 percent to S$0.135, matching the offer price of S$0.135 per share. More than 2 million shares were traded, 3.4 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

K1’s main shareholders include a unit of Keppel Corp Ltd .

K1 has investments in sectors such as transportation leasing, education, oil and gas exploration, financial services and automotive retail. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

