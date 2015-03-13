S&P downgrades Austrian "bad bank" KA Finanz

VIENNA, March 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s cut its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Austria’s KA Finanz, citing revised expectations of state support for the “bad bank” winding down assets of nationalised lender Kommunalkredit.

It reduced its ratings to ‘A-/A-2’ from ‘A/A-1’ with a stable outlook.

“We observe that the Austrian government is increasingly willing to pass the burden of bank failures to senior unsecured creditors, given its recent decision to put HETA, the wind-down unit for Hypo Alpe Adria Group, under its new national resolution legislation,” the ratings agency said on Friday.

“The outlook is stable, as we expect KA Finanz will continue its wind down with the benefit of extraordinary government support in case of need. We believe that the potential merger with the non-privatised part of Kommunalkredit Austria AG would not materially alter the bank’s stand-alone credit profile.”

Austria is selling parts of Kommunalkredit to an investor group and merging what is left with KA Finanz. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)