FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss-based Kaba to merge with Germany's Dorma Holding
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 30, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss-based Kaba to merge with Germany's Dorma Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Swiss firm Kaba and Germany’s Dorma Holding said on Thursday they plan to merge to form a top-three player in the security and access products market.

Ruemlang, Switzerland-based Kaba and Ennepetal, Germany-based Dorma generated more than 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.1 billion) in sales in the 2013/14 financial year. The pair expects the merged company to manage sales growth of between 6 and 7 percent in local currencies over the next four years. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.