Swiss-based Kaba to merge with Germany's Dorma Holding

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Swiss firm Kaba and Germany’s Dorma Holding said on Thursday they plan to merge to form a top-three player in the security and access products market.

Ruemlang, Switzerland-based Kaba and Ennepetal, Germany-based Dorma generated more than 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.1 billion) in sales in the 2013/14 financial year. The pair expects the merged company to manage sales growth of between 6 and 7 percent in local currencies over the next four years. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Holmes)