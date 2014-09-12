FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kaba Holding says FY 2013/2014 sales up 4.1% to CHF 1.00 billion
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2014 / 4:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kaba Holding says FY 2013/2014 sales up 4.1% to CHF 1.00 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kaba Holding AG : * Says FY 2013/2014 sales up 4.1% to CHF 1.00 billion * Says FY 2013/2014 proposed dividend of CHF 11.00 per share; distribution rate

of 49.6% * Says FY 2013/2014 EBITDA of CHF 155.3 million (prior year: CHF 152.9 million) * Says FY 2013/2014 EBIT of CHF 123.6 million (prior year: CHF 121.5 million) * Says FY 2013/2014 consolidated profit CHF 84.6 million (prior year: CHF 85.3

million) * Sees FY 2014/15 group-level EBITDA margin to remain at around the prior-year

level * Sees FY 2014/15 organic growth of between 3.0% and 5.0% provided business

conditions remain stable * Source text [bit.ly/1qpQgOM] * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
