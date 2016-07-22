All you need to know about Rajinikanth and 'Kabali'

REUTERS - - Known to his legion of fans as Thalaivar, Rajinikanth aka Shivajirao Gaikwad is a former bus conductor who is arguably India’s biggest movie star- Cinemas in Tamil Nadu and some even in Mumbai to open at 3 a.m. on Friday to usher in movie star Rajinikanth’s first film in two years- The film stars Rajinikanth as Kabali, an aging crime boss. Bollywood actor Radhika Apte plays his wife- “Kabali” to be shown in more than 10,000 movie screens worldwide, including 3,000 in southern India where most of Rajinikanth’s fans are based- Fans bathe giant statues of the 65-year-old actor in milk, pray when he appears on screen, and queue up to watch his movies- Several organizations have declared a holiday to pre-empt people going on leave, while others have offered employees free tickets to “Kabali”- Aurora, a theatre in central Mumbai’s Matunga neighbourhood, has a permanent 10-foot cutout of Rajinikanth that was repainted for the “Kabali” opening. - Fans are expected to arrive at Aurora by 1 a.m., two hours before the first show begins- Fox Star India is distributing the film in the rest of India, a territory where Rajinikanth is not that big a movie star. Social media has made even Bollywood audiences curious about the Rajinikanth phenomenon- Trade experts predict the film will earn more than 5 billion rupees ($74 million), more than any Bollywood film ever

