Kabel Deutschland's bonds up on Vodafone bid

LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Kabel Deutschland’s euro bonds rose on Wednesday after Vodafone said it had made an offer to buy the business, although the move was relatively contained following months of speculation over a possible takeover.

KD’s 6.50% July 2017s were almost a point higher at 107.50 bid, while the 6.50% June 2018s were about half a point higher at 106.25, according to Tradeweb. In spread terms, the moves equate to around 16bp and 13bp tighter versus swaps.

Sources told Reuters in February that British mobile operator Vodafone was weighing a EUR10bn bid for the German cable company to expand its services in Europe’s biggest economy.

“If Vodafone was to acquire KD it would be a credit positive for the KD bonds, as the parent company would be stronger,” said Malin Hedman, a credit analyst at ING.

“This is especially the case as Vodafone has previously commented that it may be prepared to take a one-notch credit ratings downgrade if it chose to do acquisitions.”

Vodafone is rated A3/A-/A- by Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch, while KD is Ba2/BB by Moody‘s/S&P.

The moves in Vodafone’s bonds and CDS were less pronounced, partly because it is not clear how Vodafone would finance the deal. The company could, for example, use a recent dividend it received in May from its 45% stake in Verizon Wireless.

Vodafone may receive more cash if Verizon, its partner in the business, buys its stake. Verizon has made no secret of its desire to do so in a multi-billion dollar deal that would be one of the largest of all time. In April, Reuters reported that Verizon was preparing a USD100bn bid for the stake.

“There is no smoke without fire,” said Hedman.

The cost of insuring Vodafone’s debt against default rose slightly, however, on expectations that Vodafone could also increase debt to fund the acquisition of KD.

By 0820GMT, the company’s five-year CDS was 3bp wider at about 83.5bp, underperforming the broader credit market where the iTraxx Main was about 1bp tighter.

Its benchmark euro bond curve was quoted around 1-4bp wider versus swaps, according to Tradeweb.

Shares in KD rose 7% to EUR79.90 while Vodafone shares were 4.9% lower at 182p.