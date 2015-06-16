FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kabel Deutschland wins legal victory in row with public broadcasters
June 16, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Kabel Deutschland wins legal victory in row with public broadcasters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 16 (Reuters) - A German court on Tuesday reversed a ruling that it was legal for some of Germany’s public broadcasters to cancel a contract with cable provider Kabel Deutschland to carry their programming on its cable TV network.

The decision by Germany’s Federal Court of Justice (BGH) comes after German public broadcasters cancelled the contract, under which Kabel Deutschland received 27 million euros ($30.49 million) in annual payments, in late 2012.

$1 = 0.8855 euros Reporting by Norbert Demuth; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

