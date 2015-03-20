FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elliott seeks court help to appoint auditors on Kabel Deutschland takeover
March 20, 2015

Elliott seeks court help to appoint auditors on Kabel Deutschland takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - Kabel Deutschland investor Elliott Management Corporation said on Friday it would ask a court to enforce the appointment of special auditors on the German company’s takeover by Vodafone.

Elliott, which holds 13.5 percent in Kabel Deutschland according to Thomson Reuters data, wants to appoint independent auditors to investigate whether the German cable company’s management informed investors accurately and in a timely manner about the takeover. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Pravin Char)

