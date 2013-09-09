FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2013

Elliott Asset Management ups Kabel Deutschland stake to 10.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder Paul E. Singer, founder of Elliott Asset Management, has raised his stake in Kabel Deutschland to 10.9 percent as of Sept. 6, the German cable company said in a statement on Monday.

Singer had raised his stake in Kabel Deutschland, which is in the process of being bought by Vodafone for $10 billion, to 5.1 percent last month, making him the company’s largest shareholder.

Singer runs hedge fund Elliott Asset Management, which is known for its battle for control over U.S. oil firm Hess Corporation earlier this year.

Separately, Kabel Deutschland said Barclays’ stake rose to just above 5 percent of voting rights from less than 3 percent, while Davidson Kempner’s holding rose to 3.4 percent.

