FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone says takeover offer for Kabel Deutschland succeeds
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 12, 2013 / 6:33 PM / 4 years ago

Vodafone says takeover offer for Kabel Deutschland succeeds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Vodafone said it has secured the 75 percent of shares in Kabel Deutschland needed for its 7.7 billion-euro ($10 billion) offer for Germany’s largest cable company to succeed.

“The 75 percent minimum acceptance condition has been met,” Vodafone said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it would publish the definitive tender ratio on Sept. 16.

Vodafone’s 87.00 euro per share offer, which includes a 2.50 euro dividend payment, for Kabel Deutschland ended on Sept. 11.

The British company, which earlier this month agreed the sale of its stake in U.S. operator Verizon Wireless for $130 billion, wants to buy Kabel Deutschland to offer more television and fixed-line services in Germany, its largest European mobile market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.