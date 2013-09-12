Vodafone says takeover offer for Kabel Deutschland succeeds

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Vodafone said it has secured the 75 percent of shares in Kabel Deutschland needed for its 7.7 billion-euro ($10 billion) offer for Germany’s largest cable company to succeed.

“The 75 percent minimum acceptance condition has been met,” Vodafone said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it would publish the definitive tender ratio on Sept. 16.

Vodafone’s 87.00 euro per share offer, which includes a 2.50 euro dividend payment, for Kabel Deutschland ended on Sept. 11.

The British company, which earlier this month agreed the sale of its stake in U.S. operator Verizon Wireless for $130 billion, wants to buy Kabel Deutschland to offer more television and fixed-line services in Germany, its largest European mobile market.