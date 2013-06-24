FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone says makes offer for Kabel Deutschland
#Financials
June 24, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

Vodafone says makes offer for Kabel Deutschland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - British mobile firm Vodafone said on Monday said it had decided to make a takeover offer to buy Germany’s biggest cable company Kabel Deutschland .

The company declared its intention to bid for Kabel Deutschland in a regulatory statement but did not provide any further details. The statement said further details were available on the Vodafone Web site.

On Sunday a sources told Reuters the offer would be 87 euros per share, which includes an offer of 84.50 euros per share plus a 2.50 euro dividend that had been pledged by Kabel but not yet paid. That would give a total of 7.7 billion euros ($10.12 billion).

