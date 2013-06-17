FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liberty Global bids for Vodafone target Kabel Deutschland -FT
June 17, 2013 / 8:20 PM / in 4 years

Liberty Global bids for Vodafone target Kabel Deutschland -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. media group Liberty Global has put forward a 7.5 billion euro ($10.01 billion) bid for Germany’s biggest cable operator Kabel Deutschland , setting the stage for a potential bidding war with Britain’s Vodafone Group Plc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the talks.

The paper said that the offer by Liberty Global, owned by American cable television magnate John Malone, is at about 85 euros per share. ()

A spokesman for Liberty Global said the company does not comment on market speculation. Kabel Deutschland declined to comment on the report.

Reuters reported last week that Vodafone, the world’s second-biggest mobile operator, was considering raising its offer for Kabel Deutschland after an initial 7.2 billion euro bid was knocked back by Kabel Deutschland.

Vodafone confirmed on June 12 that it made an offer to buy Kabel Deutschland but did not provide any details.

