Kabel Deutschland sues D. Telekom for overcharging

FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - Kabel Deutschland said it has filed a lawsuit against Deutsche Telekom, saying the German telecommunications company overcharged it for access to its network.

Kabel Deutschland said on Thursday it wanted a reduction of the annual fee of about 100 million euros ($131.18 million) it currently pays Deutsche Telekom, which is Germany’s former phone monopoly.

It also wants Deutsche Telekom to repay about 273 million euros of fees already paid, plus interest.

Deutsche Telekom had no immediate comment. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Till Weber)