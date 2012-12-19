Kabel Deutschland to pay 2013/14 dividend of 1.50 eur/shr

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German cable company Kabel Deutschland plans to pay a dividend of 1.50 euros per share for its fiscal year 2013/14, its finance chief told magazine Boerse Online in an interview.

“But unlike Deutsche Telekom we do not provide a multi-year dividend forecast,” the magazine cited Andreas Siemen as saying in an excerpt of an interview distributed on Wednesday.

Deutsche Telekom said this month it would pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for both 2013 and 2014, a 28.6 percent cut from the 0.70 euros per share pledged for 2012. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)