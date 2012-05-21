Kabel Deutschland sees Tele Columbus revenue jump

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - Kabel Deutschland expects to improve its annual revenue by 1 percentage point if its acquisition of Tele Columbus succeeds, the company’s chief financial officer said on Monday.

The main chunk of Tele Columbus’ 1.7 million clients are based in Eastern Germany and have limited access to new services such as fast internet and video on demand.

“We can immediately start offering this kind of new services,” said Financial Chief Andreas Siemen, adding that he expected that Tele Columbus would be able to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) faster than Kabel Deutschland, which added about 1 euro annually.

Tele Columbus had revenues of 218 million euros ($277.3 million) in 2011.

The 618 million euro deal needs approval by the German competition regulator, which may already happen this year, Siemen said. ($1 = 0.7860 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)