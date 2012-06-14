FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Kabel Deutschland to keep div flat after in-line Q4
June 14, 2012

RPT-Kabel Deutschland to keep div flat after in-line Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Kabel Deutschland said on Thursday it would keep its dividend stable next year after reporting in-line operating profit for its fiscal fourth quarter.

The German cable operator said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, for the quarter ending March 31 rose 9 percent to 205.6 million euros ($258.5 million).

Revenues were up 8.5 percent at 442.4 million euros.

Analysts in a Reuters poll were expecting an 8.5 percent rise in adjusted EBITDA to 205 million euros, while revenue was seen at 439 million.

For 2011/12 Kabel Deutschland proposed a dividend of 1.50 euros per share and added it wants to stick to that level for its 2012/13 fiscal year. ($1 = 0.7953 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

