UPDATE 1-Kabel Deutschland Q2 boosted by demand for pay TV
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kabel Deutschland Q2 boosted by demand for pay TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adj EBITDA 213.3 mln euros vs Rtrs poll avg 212 mln

* Still sees 2012/13 revenue up 7.5-8.5 pct

* Still sees 2012/13 adj EBITDA at 855-870 mln euros (Adds dividend outlook, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kabel Deutschland on Tuesday reported an 8.5 percent increase in quarterly core profit that met expectations thanks to demand for its premium television business.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter ending Sept. 30 came to 213.3 million euros ($271.13 million), compared with consensus of 212 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Germany’s biggest cable company said it still aims to increase its 2012/13 revenue by between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between 855 million and 870 million euros.

It also said it still intends to propose a dividend of around 1.50 euros per share for its 2012/13 fiscal year, though that depends on its debt. It said it should have more visibility on its debt levels in autumn 2013.

That is when Kabel Deutschland expects to close the acquisition of Tele Columbus, a 618 million euro deal announced in May.

$1 = 0.7867 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

