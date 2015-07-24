Kabel Deutschland sales rise 7 percent in second quarter

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest cable operator Kabel Deutschland, a unit of Vodafone , added 102,000 Internet customers (RGUs) in the second quarter, taking its total to 2.7 million.

Kabel Deutschland, which could become the subject of an asset swap between Vodafone and Liberty Global, also said on Friday revenue grew by 7 percent to 526 million euros ($577 million) in the quarter.

The results lifted sales at parent Vodafone, consolidating an overall return to growth for the UK firm.

Kabel Deutschland’s Internet customer additions included 22,000 managed migrations of Vodafone broadband customers.

Vodafone and Liberty Global, which owns rival cable operator Unitymedia in Germany, said last month they were in early talks about exchanging selected assets. They have not given details but Britain and Germany are their most important markets.

Unitymedia has not yet reported second-quarter results. It had 7.1 total million customers as of end-2014, compared with Kabel Deutschland’s 8.3 million. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)