CORRECTED-Kabel Deutschland hikes dividend to 2.50 euros/shr

(Corrects in first paragraph to show fiscal year ends in March, not June)

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kabel Deutschland said on Wednesday it would propose a dividend of 2.50 euros ($3.34) per share for the fiscal year ending in March.

So far Germany’s biggest cable operators had said its fiscal 2012/13 dividend would be flat from last year when it was 1.50 euros.

Vodafone is considering a bid for Kabel Deutschland, a person familiar with the UK-based mobile company’s thinking said last week. ($1 = 0.7487 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)