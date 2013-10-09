Kabel Deutschland trims FY 2013/14 revenue guidance

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Kabel Deutschland on Wednesday trimmed its revenue forecast for the current fiscal year, saying it was unlikely it could make up for a shortfall seen in the first quarter.

The cable company, currently the subject of a takeover offer by Vodafone, said in a statement it now expected revenue growth of 5-6 percent for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, against a previous forecast of about 8 percent.

Kabel Deutschland released “selected” preliminary second-quarter results that showed revenue up 4 percent in the second quarter on a year ago, at 471 million euros ($637 million).